Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NEE opened at $69.17 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

