Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after buying an additional 1,623,567 shares during the period. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

