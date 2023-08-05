Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,301,000 after buying an additional 1,438,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $28.07.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.