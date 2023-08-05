Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,583 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $147.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $147.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

