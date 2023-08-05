Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 356 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

FLT opened at $245.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.84. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $263.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

