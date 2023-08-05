Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $101.56.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

