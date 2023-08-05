Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.21.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
