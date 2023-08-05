Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $114.38. 450,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,233. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.