Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.59-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $948.70 million-$955.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.77 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.59 to $6.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. 450,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,233. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 20.42%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

