Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.59-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $948.70 million-$955.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.77 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.59 to $6.77 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 5.7 %

LOPE stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 450,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 20.42%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

