Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBKFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.65. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 over the last three months. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

