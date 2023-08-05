Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.65. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 over the last three months. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.