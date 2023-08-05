Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Green Plains Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

In other Green Plains news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 454,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 204,234 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 610,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 291,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 230,594 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

