Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Grid Dynamics updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 14.6 %

GDYN stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $11.32. 935,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,678. The stock has a market cap of $847.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 598.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.