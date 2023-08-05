Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Grid Dynamics updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Grid Dynamics Trading Up 14.6 %
GDYN stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $11.32. 935,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,678. The stock has a market cap of $847.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
