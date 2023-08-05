Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0204 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at C$12.55 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.80.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and extracts and coffee blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.