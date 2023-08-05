GSK (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.97) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.62) to GBX 1,390 ($17.85) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.83) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.22) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.62) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,560 ($20.03).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,347 ($17.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,368.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,419.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 4,409.45%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($110,925.66). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

