Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GCAAF opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

