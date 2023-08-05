Guardian Investment Management Acquires 5,900 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Investment Management raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,651,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

