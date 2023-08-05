Guardian Investment Management Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 249.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. 3,043,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,273. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

