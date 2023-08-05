Guardian Investment Management Has $1.49 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.66. 2,363,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average is $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

