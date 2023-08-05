Guardian Investment Management Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $84.55. 5,573,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

