Guardian Investment Management Has $976,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guardian Investment Management grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $45.39. 3,625,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

