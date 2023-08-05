Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 26,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

