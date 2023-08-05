GXChain Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and $151,744.09 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001917 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002523 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

