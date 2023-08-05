Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.85

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLFDY. Peel Hunt upgraded Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Halfords Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.
Halfords Group Increases Dividend
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
