Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.85

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLFDY. Peel Hunt upgraded Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

