Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.33

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.33 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.34). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.34), with a volume of 5,738,376 shares trading hands.

Hammerson Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -889.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.05.

Hammerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.20. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hammerson

Hammerson Company Profile

In other Hammerson news, insider Himanshu Raja bought 6,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,816.02 ($2,331.52). Company insiders own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

