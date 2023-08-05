Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

HASI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $46.24.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $21,888,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $9,186,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.