Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 986,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,134. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 282.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

