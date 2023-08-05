Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after buying an additional 251,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

