Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

