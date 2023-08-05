Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 15th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Haynes International has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
Haynes International Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of HAYN traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 52,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,227. The company has a market capitalization of $652.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAYN has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
