Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 15th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Haynes International Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of HAYN traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 52,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,227. The company has a market capitalization of $652.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYN has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International



Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

