Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

HTLF opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

