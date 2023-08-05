Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after buying an additional 456,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,725,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 49,841 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

