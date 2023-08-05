Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,840. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

