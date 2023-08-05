Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120.91

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.78 or 0.00016476 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $174.81 million and $120.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,053.90 or 1.00048012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.78265414 USD and is up 10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $157.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.