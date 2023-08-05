HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

HPK opened at $14.48 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.72.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,427.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodney L. Woodard acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825,550 shares of company stock worth $92,668,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 8,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

