Holo Achieves Market Cap of $216.09 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $216.09 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Holo has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,827,466,862 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo (HOT) is a digital token of the Holochain ecosystem, an open-source platform for creating and running decentralized applications (dApps). Holo (HOT) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum platform, used for transactions within the Holochain network, specifically to pay for hosting services. Holochain is a peer-to-peer platform for developers to build decentralized applications using a distributed hash table (DHT), providing a lightweight and scalable solution. Holo (HOT) tokens are used to compensate Holochain hosts for their services, creating an ecosystem where dApp developers pay hosts in HOT tokens and end-users can access dApps without needing to purchase tokens. Holochain was created by Arthur Brock and Eric Harris-Braun, co-founders of the MetaCurrency Project.”

