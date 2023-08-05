holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.99 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $201,586.71 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.28 or 0.06316400 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01755605 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $153,627.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

