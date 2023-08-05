Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Honest Stock Performance

HNST stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 626,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,049. Honest has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Honest will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Honest

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,747 shares of company stock valued at $130,789. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Honest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 240,012 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,545,938 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

