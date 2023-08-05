Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 225,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -488.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

