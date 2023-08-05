Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.5 %

HMN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 225,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,332. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

