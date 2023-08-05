Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.8% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $99.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

