Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $231.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average is $210.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

