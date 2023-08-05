Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 0.9% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

ICF opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

