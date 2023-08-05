Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Down 1.8%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.43). Approximately 26,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 201,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.45).

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.20. The stock has a market cap of £156.80 million, a P/E ratio of -814.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

