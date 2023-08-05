Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total value of $5,070,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $11,022,666. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $925.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $933.01 and its 200 day moving average is $885.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $680.00 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

