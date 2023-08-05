HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $470.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $498.26.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

