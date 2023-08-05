HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $604.00 at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $604.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.26.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $483.69 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.