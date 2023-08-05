HubSpot’s (HUBS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $620.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $498.26.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.69. 1,210,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,102. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

