Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Stephens

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $555.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $588.17.
Humana Trading Down 0.6 %
HUM stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $484.32. 1,425,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.81 and a 200-day moving average of $490.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Trading of Humana
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
