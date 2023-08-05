Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Stephens

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $555.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $588.17.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

HUM stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $484.32. 1,425,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.81 and a 200-day moving average of $490.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

