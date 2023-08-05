Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $530.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $588.17.

NYSE HUM traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $484.32. 1,425,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.54. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 40.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

